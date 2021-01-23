Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. and Mexican presidents talk migration, coronavirus after nagging tensions

Nevertheless, Biden's inauguration comes at a time of simmering tension over a now-dropped U.S. investigation into former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos. During the call, Lopez Obrador celebrated the legacy of Mexican migrants in the United States and reiterated that the best way to manage migration was to promote development in the places that fuel the phenomenon, Mexico's foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:55 IST
U.S. and Mexican presidents talk migration, coronavirus after nagging tensions

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed migration, the COVID-19 pandemic and bilateral cooperation on Friday during their first phone call since the American assumed the presidency this week.

The afternoon call was "pleasant and respectful" Lopez Obrador said in a brief Twitter post, in which he appeared in a photo smiling, seated at a table with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and former presidential chief of staff Alfonso Romo. "Everything indicates relations will be good and for the benefit of our people and nations," Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico has a major role to play in Biden's plans for immigration reform. Earlier this month, Mexico helped coordinate efforts in Central America to contain a large caravan of migrants heading for the United States. Nevertheless, Biden's inauguration comes at a time of simmering tension over a now-dropped U.S. investigation into former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos.

During the call, Lopez Obrador celebrated the legacy of Mexican migrants in the United States and reiterated that the best way to manage migration was to promote development in the places that fuel the phenomenon, Mexico's foreign ministry said. Lopez Obrador said Mexico wanted to work with Washington on their "broad bilateral agenda," the ministry said.

The two leaders agreed that teams from both countries would work together to craft a common approach to development, and underlined the need for joint cooperation to combat the pandemic, the ministry said in a statement. Separately, the ministry said the U.S. government had approved the appointment of Esteban Moctezuma as Mexico's ambassador to the United States. Moctezuma must still be ratified by Mexico's Senate, which should be a formality.

Mexico's government also said it had begun talks with Washington about a coronavirus-related order signed by Biden to impose sanitary requirements on people entering U.S. territory. Earlier on Friday, Lopez Obrador urged the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to mount an internal probe into how it built its case against Cienfuegos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana, thanks India for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to his country and shared on social media an illustration of Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani booti from India to Brazil.Responding to Bolsonaro on Twitter ...

Jharkhand govt transfers principal secy health

The Jharkhand government hastransferred principal secretary of Health department NitinMadan Kulkarni and appointed K K Soan in his place, anofficial notification said.Kulkarni will be the new Divisional Commissioner ofChota Nagpur Division ...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close lower as IBM, Intel weigh, coronavirus concerns rise

The Dow and SP 500 ended modestly lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, as hopes for a full economic reopening in the coming months waned. IBM Corp slumped...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and the dollar edged up against a basket of peers as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets.Oil prices fell to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021