Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: TOP STORIES DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,06,39,684 New Delhi: With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, while 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent, according to the health ministry.

NATION DEL13 FARMERS-LEADERS-LD CONSPIRACY Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed New Delhi/Chandigarh: A man is being questioned by the Haryana police after protesting farmers alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to kill four of their leaders and create disturbance during their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, officials said on Saturday.

DEL2 PM-NETAJI PM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

DEL10 SHAH-LD NETAJI Shah pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

CAL5 WB-NETAJI-MAMATA Declare Netaji birth anniversary national holiday: Mamata urges Centre Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and urged the Centre to declare January 23 as a national holiday.

DEL12 ED-PMC-ARREST ED arrests 2 after raids against Maharashtra MLA in PMC Bank fraud case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two people following raids on the premises of a firm promoted by a Maharashtra MLA for alleged ''illegal diversion of bank funds'' in the Rs 4,300-crore PMC Bank fraud and money laundering case, official sources said on Saturday.

BUSINESS DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

FOREIGN FGN9 VIRUS-BRAZIL-INDIA-LD VACCINE Brazil President Bolsonaro invokes Lord Hanuman as he thanks PM Modi for COVID vaccines New York: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has invoked Lord Hanuman as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

SPORTS SPD2 SPO-CRI-SAINI Ajinkya 'bhaiya' asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say yes: Navdeep Saini New Delhi: A groin strain prevented India pacer Navdeep Saini from giving his best in the Brisbane Test but fearing that he may not get such a big a stage again, he remained at the beck and call of his captain and ended up bowling five overs despite injury. By Bharat Sharma PTI RC