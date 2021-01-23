Left Menu
BJP accuses ruling TMC of attacking party workers in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attacking its party workers during a rally in Howrah district in West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:17 IST
BJP accuses ruling TMC of attacking party workers in West Bengal
Surajit Saha, BJP's district president in Howrah. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attacking its party workers during a rally in Howrah district in West Bengal. Accusing the TMC of attacking its party workers, BJP's district president in Howrah, Surajit Saha said "the ruling party will get the reply they understand the best".

"Some of our workers were attacked by TMC workers today morning in Howrah. If they want politics in this language, they will be taught lessons in a similar language. The police have become agents of TMC. There is nothing called democracy in the state. The police is doing what TMC is asking it do," Saha said while speaking to ANI. Giving further details he added, "Yesterday, we were having a programme in Ward number 62, during which there was an argument with local ex-councilor Kailash Mishra's sons. The matter was solved after the police intervened."

"However, today morning, Mishra, along with two or three people attacked our Mandal president Manoj Singh and injured his head. Later when we went to complain to the police, Mishra again reached there along with 15-20 others and attacked our party workers, some of whom have been injured," he alleged. Saha further said, "Later they also attacked our Assembly convenor, fracturing his hand. Both have been currently admitted to a hospital for treatment. We will protest if no action is taken against the accused. The BJP will not leave them easily."

The incident happened on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said.

"In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the release said. With the state all set to go on polls in a few months, both the BJP and TMC have upped the ante and trying to score points over each other. The state Assembly has 294 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

