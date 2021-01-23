Amarinder Singh, M L Khattar pay tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and a host of other leaders from the two states paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Paying tributes to Bose, Amarinder Singh described him as a great patriot and iconic hero of India's freedom struggle.

''Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji on his birth anniversary. A great patriot and iconic hero of our freedom struggle whose war cry, 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga' still reverberates in our ears. He continues to inspire us all,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Paying tributes, Khattar in a tweet in Hindi, said, through his inspiring slogans like 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga', Bose infused spirit of patriotism among the countrymen which shook the foundations of British rule.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress' chief spokesperson and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, were among other leaders from the two states who paid tributes to Bose on his birth anniversary.

The Centre has decided to observe January 23 as ''Parakram Diwas'' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

