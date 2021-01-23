Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder Singh, M L Khattar pay tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and a host of other leaders from the two states paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday.Paying tributes to Bose, Amarinder Singh described him as a great patriot and iconic hero of Indias freedom struggle.Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji on his birth anniversary.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:01 IST
Amarinder Singh, M L Khattar pay tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and a host of other leaders from the two states paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Paying tributes to Bose, Amarinder Singh described him as a great patriot and iconic hero of India's freedom struggle.

''Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji on his birth anniversary. A great patriot and iconic hero of our freedom struggle whose war cry, 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga' still reverberates in our ears. He continues to inspire us all,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Paying tributes, Khattar in a tweet in Hindi, said, through his inspiring slogans like 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga', Bose infused spirit of patriotism among the countrymen which shook the foundations of British rule.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress' chief spokesperson and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, were among other leaders from the two states who paid tributes to Bose on his birth anniversary.

The Centre has decided to observe January 23 as ''Parakram Diwas'' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu celebrates 6 years of 'Baby' with advice for aspiring actors

Celebrating six years of her role in the espionage thriller Baby, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday advised aspiring actors to not focus on the length of their roles in a project. The Pink star took to her Twitter handle and express...

Bhandara fire: Guilty to be booked if negligence found, says minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said the forensic report into the January9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 infants were killed, isexpected soon and if anybody is found guilty of negligence inthe incident, a case would...

Appointment of New Chairman at Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, New Delhi

New Delhi India, January 23 ANIDigpu Premal Udani, Managing Director of Kaytee Corporations Pvt Ltd has been appointed as Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council AMHSSC in the meeting of the Board of Director...

UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable

Britains main doctors organisation says it is concerned about the UKs decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021