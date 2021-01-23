Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:34 IST
Samajwadi Party plans Republic Day programme with farmers across UP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will reach out to farmers across the state on Republic Day, hold flag-hoisting rallies in all tehsils and put up the Tricolour and the party's flag on tractors, its supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

Directions have been issued to party workers accordingly, the SP chief said in a statement here.

''Party workers should reach out to every village, every home and every farmer. And on January 26 (on Republic Day), flag hoisting rally should be held in all tehsils across the state. The national flag and the SP's flag should be hoisted on tractors,'' it said.

Yadav said farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws for nearly two months in a peaceful manner, but the government has turned a deaf ear.

He also voiced support for the protesting farmers' decision to hold a tractor parade on Republic Day.

