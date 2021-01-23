Left Menu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its 'male dominance' and said it is 'unfortunate' that the 'organisation' that controls India today is fascist and male chauvinist.

23-01-2021
India controlled by 'fascist, male chauvinist' RSS, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi addressing industrial labourers at Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its 'male dominance' and said it is 'unfortunate' that the 'organisation' that controls India today is fascist and male chauvinist. Answering a question during his interaction with industrial labourers at Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam, here, former Congress president said that RSS discriminated against the women and doesn't respect them.

"I agree that without giving equal place to women no country can progress. Unfortunately, the organisation that controls India today is a fascist, male chauvinist organisation. Women are not allowed in the RSS," he said. "They (RSS) discriminate against women from the beginning. Any organisation that doesn't let women in it obviously doesn't respect women. If you respected women, you would have given them equal space in your organisation," he added.

He further took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not having public interactions often, and said, "I am speaking to you, taking questions from you. Have you ever seen PM doing that?" "He will sit in one room with five people, biggest business people in the country and will discuss with them. He will never discuss with farmers, workers, small business people what they think," the Wayanad MP said.

He termed the farm laws passed by the Centre as 'demonetisation' for farmers. "Farm laws are like demonetisation for farmers. I'm very proud to see that they're sitting outside Delhi and not allowing Narendra Modi to implement them. He doesn't understand the power of the poor and our job is to make him understand the power of the poor, workers and farmers," the Congress leader stated.

He added that a systematic and organised assault is taking place on workers and poor people of this country. "Don't think that these are policy mistakes. These are things that are done on purpose to break the backbone of Indian workers and Indian small and medium businesses," he said further.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will have interactions with farmers, weavers, and the general public. He will also visit Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts between January 23 to 25. (ANI)

