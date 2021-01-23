Left Menu
Sasikala's health condition 'stable'

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's health condition is stable, said Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:41 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's health condition is stable, said Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on Saturday. "66-year-old Sasikala condition is stable with reduced symptoms. Her pulse rate is 77 per minute and her blood pressure is 149 / 64 mmHg. Whereas the respiratory rate of her is 22 per minute and oxygen saturation level is 97 per cent with four-litre of oxygen," said the Medical College in a statement.

The Medical College also revealed that the former AIADMK leader is taking normal food. She is being continuously monitored in the Intensive Care Unit ward. The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital after complaints of fever and later she was shifted to Victoria Hospital Bengaluru and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on Thursday.

The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

