BJYM president Tejasvi Surya pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The youth of India were united under the dynamic leadership of Subhash Chandra Bose, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya said on Saturday at an event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

Surya paid floral tributes to Netaji at his statue in the Subhash Park area of Daryaganj here. He was accompanied by several BJYM leaders and workers.

''Young India was united under Netaji's dynamic leadership during the freedom struggle. It's time that young India today is committed to building a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Surya welcomed the Modi government's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bose every year as ''Parakram Divas'' to inspire the youth of India.

Hundreds of young people in West Bengal have sacrificed their lives, he said, adding, ''We all are committed to reinstate democracy in the state''.

