Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

The Kentucky Republican Party's state central committee rejected a resolution on Saturday that urged McConnell to fully support Trump and condemn his impeachment, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 05:01 IST
Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years.

"If it is a good idea to impeach and try former Presidents, what about former Democratic Presidents when Republicans get the majority in 2022? Think about it and let's do what is best for the country," Senator John Cornyn, a 19-year veteran of the Senate, said in a Twitter post directed at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump this month became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice after the Democratic-controlled House, with the support of 10 Republicans, voted to charge him with incitement of insurrection for a fiery Jan. 6 speech to his followers before they launched a deadly assault on the Capitol.

After a brief moment of bipartisan sentiment in which members from both parties condemned the unprecedented attack on Congress as it met to formalize President Joe Biden's victory, a number of Senate Republicans are opposing Trump's trial, which could lead to a vote blocking him from future office. Democrats hold narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, and it is common for the incumbent president's party to lose seats in the mid-term elections two years after a presidential contest.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said the mob was "provoked" by Trump. But other Senate Republicans say that trying Trump while out of office would be unconstitutional and further divide the country. The Kentucky Republican Party's state central committee rejected a resolution on Saturday that urged McConnell to fully support Trump and condemn his impeachment, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The committee voted 134-49 to uphold a ruling that the resolution was out of order, the paper said.

The party's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There are concerns on both sides of the aisle that the trial could distract from Biden's legislative agenda.

Schumer, who became Senate majority leader this week, said on Friday the impeachment trial would start the week of Feb. 8. That will give both sides time to prepare while the Senate works to confirm Biden's Cabinet and enact a new COVID-19 relief package, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lightning look to extend streak vs. uncertain Blue JacketsThe Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning are heading in opposite directions as their two-game Central Division series p...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House saysPresident Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terroris...

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk, Daily Mail says

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of COVID-19 to go into quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Britain, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.Travelers from B...

Soccer-Crespo the coach arrives, writing his name in history

Defensa y Justicias victory in the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday heralds a new name on the trophy and also the arrival of an upcoming coach, whose name is probably better known in the footballing world than the team he leads. Hernan Crespo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021