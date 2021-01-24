Left Menu
Political rights, culture and language of Bodo people will be preserved: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured that the political rights, culture and language of the Bodo people will be preserved.

24-01-2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured that the political rights, culture and language of the Bodo people will be preserved. Speaking at a public rally to mark the first anniversary of signing the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord at Kokrajhar in Assam, the minister said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of development and peace has prevailed in Bodoland Territorial Region.

"PM Modi had initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. Efforts were made for settlement for Bru-Reang issue and 700 members of 8 armed groups laid down arms," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new India and Atmabharat vision will be not ended without new Bodo land and Atmabharat Bodo territory," Shah said.

The Minister said that once the region was known for terror and bloodshed, this area will now become the most developed area of the state. With the Bodo Peace Accord, the Prime Minister gave the message -- wherever there is unrest in the Northeast, negotiate and pave the way for peace, he added.

He criticised Congress for not fulfilling any promises for the BTR region. Only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, Shah said.

Political rights, culture, and language of all communities of Assam secure under BJP government, he further added. BTR Accord inked a year ago, marks the beginning of the end of the insurgency in the Northeast, he said.

"Please identify those instigating disputes in the name of Assamese and non-Assamese, Bodo and non-Bodo. They are not doing it for our development but are playing politics. It is high time that people of Assam teach a lesson to such people," Shah said in Kokrajhar. He said that this rally is a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo. Today, Bodos and non-Bodos both are present here, Shah added while speaking at the opening ceremony of the first BTR Accord Day.

Shah said that he is pleased to announce that Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned to build a road network in the Bodo region, this move will take the area on the path of development. Amit Shah also mentioned BJP's performance in the election of Bodoland Territorial Council. BTR Chief Pramod Boro was also present in the rally.

The BTR accord was signed last year on January 27 in New Delhi. (ANI)

