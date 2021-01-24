Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base: Bengal BJP chief

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:59 IST
Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base: Bengal BJP chief

Amid a spate of defections fromthe ruling TMC to the saffron camp in Bengal ahead of theassembly polls, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sundayallayed apprehensions that the turncoats would be given moreimportance than the old timers, bringing relief to some ofthe party's angst-ridden leaders.

Switching political allegiance doesn't alwaysguarantee leadership positions, he asserted.

Ghosh, however, insisted that the party, in order toexpand its base and come to power in Bengal, needs to inductpeople from other political outfits.

In an interview to PTI, he also clarified thateverybody has to abide by the rules and regulations of theparty, be it the old-timers or the newcomers.

The BJP is a growing force in West Bengal. Ourorganisation is getting strengthened with each passing day;people from other parties including the TMC are joining us. Ifwe don't take people from other outfits, how will we grow? ''No matter who joins the camp, I would like to addthat everyone has to abide by the rules and regulations of theparty. No one is above the party,'' he said, when asked aboutreports of infighting in certain pockets of the state overinduction of leaders from the TMC.

According to saffron camp sources, several partycadres and the RSS -- the BJPs ideological parent -- are notvery happy with the induction of certain leaders in the party.

''There could be complaints against some leaders, butone has to understand that not everyone who joins us will begiven a position of leadership. In a democracy, numbers playan important role. We have to get the numbers (to come topower),'' he said.

Many senior TMC leaders, including politicalheavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, 14 other MLAs and a sitting MP,have switched over to the saffron camp in the last two years.

Three Left MLAs and four Congress legislators havealso joined the saffron camp.

Talking about Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeesallegation that the BJP has turned into a ''washing machine''that cleanses corrupt turncoats after inducting them, Ghoshsaid taking someone into the party fold does not meanjustifying his wrong deeds.

''We are not certifying or justifying anyone oranything. If someone is proven guilty, he or she will have toface the consequences. It's the TMC that believes in theculture of corruption.

''In our society, a section of people are intopolitics, and wherever this section goes, that party growsfrom strength to strength. If there are some politicians whoare willing to join us, we will welcome them. Law, on theother hand, will take its own course,'' he stated.

Ghosh, however, maintained that the party has put inplace a mechanism to look into the profile of cadres andworkers before inducting them.

''We are not here to judge anyone. But that doesn'tmean we will induct each and every one. There is a screeningprocess and everybody has to go through it. We can neverdeliver good governance if we don't come to power. For that,we need to expand our base,'' he said.

Ghosh assured the old-timers that they have nothing toworry about, as each of them will be accommodated according totheir abilities.

Referring to the ''outsider versus insider'' debate inWest Bengal, Ghosh said the TMC has raked up the issue as ithas nothing else to talk about.

The TMC, after a decade in power in the state, hasnothing to talk about, it seems. Ours is a national party, andour leaders will come here to assist us. But those who arefighting elections or are working at the grassroots level areresidents of this state. So the allegations are all baseless,he underlined.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will come to powerwith more than two-thirds majority, Ghosh said the party woulddraft a road map for the development of the state.

Speaking on the issue of projecting a chiefministerial candidate before the assembly polls, Ghosh said itis for the leadership to decide.

''In states where we were in opposition, we chose ourCM candidate after winning the elections. Our party believesin collective leadership. Naming a chief ministerial candidateis not important,'' he pointed out.

Asked if he would take up the challenge if the partyanoints him as its CM face, Ghosh said, he is a loyal soldierof the BJP, and has always taken up all responsibilitiesbestowed upon him.

''When I was asked to become the state president of theparty, I accepted it. I worked hard... When I was asked tocontest for an MLA or an MP post, I agreed. Whateverresponsibility the party assigns to me, I will perform my dutydiligently,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legisl...

Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU

A special feature of this years Republic Day celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University would be an online function to mark the burial of a time capsule containing a document that carries the history of the 100 year journey of the institutio...

Philippines universities reject accusation of Maoist rebel recruitment on campus

Four Philippine private universities rejected accusations on Sunday by the authorities that they serve as recruitment grounds of Maoist rebels, days after students protested against security force patrols at some university campuses. Presid...

Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf states coronavirus emergency committee.The borders were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021