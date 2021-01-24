Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base: Bengal BJP chief

Amid a spate of defections fromthe ruling TMC to the saffron camp in Bengal ahead of theassembly polls, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sundayallayed apprehensions that the turncoats would be given moreimportance than the old timers, bringing relief to some ofthe party's angst-ridden leaders.

Switching political allegiance doesn't alwaysguarantee leadership positions, he asserted.

Ghosh, however, insisted that the party, in order toexpand its base and come to power in Bengal, needs to inductpeople from other political outfits.

In an interview to PTI, he also clarified thateverybody has to abide by the rules and regulations of theparty, be it the old-timers or the newcomers.

The BJP is a growing force in West Bengal. Ourorganisation is getting strengthened with each passing day;people from other parties including the TMC are joining us. Ifwe don't take people from other outfits, how will we grow? ''No matter who joins the camp, I would like to addthat everyone has to abide by the rules and regulations of theparty. No one is above the party,'' he said, when asked aboutreports of infighting in certain pockets of the state overinduction of leaders from the TMC.

According to saffron camp sources, several partycadres and the RSS -- the BJPs ideological parent -- are notvery happy with the induction of certain leaders in the party.

''There could be complaints against some leaders, butone has to understand that not everyone who joins us will begiven a position of leadership. In a democracy, numbers playan important role. We have to get the numbers (to come topower),'' he said.

Many senior TMC leaders, including politicalheavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, 14 other MLAs and a sitting MP,have switched over to the saffron camp in the last two years.

Three Left MLAs and four Congress legislators havealso joined the saffron camp.

Talking about Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeesallegation that the BJP has turned into a ''washing machine''that cleanses corrupt turncoats after inducting them, Ghoshsaid taking someone into the party fold does not meanjustifying his wrong deeds.

''We are not certifying or justifying anyone oranything. If someone is proven guilty, he or she will have toface the consequences. It's the TMC that believes in theculture of corruption.

''In our society, a section of people are intopolitics, and wherever this section goes, that party growsfrom strength to strength. If there are some politicians whoare willing to join us, we will welcome them. Law, on theother hand, will take its own course,'' he stated.

Ghosh, however, maintained that the party has put inplace a mechanism to look into the profile of cadres andworkers before inducting them.

''We are not here to judge anyone. But that doesn'tmean we will induct each and every one. There is a screeningprocess and everybody has to go through it. We can neverdeliver good governance if we don't come to power. For that,we need to expand our base,'' he said.

Ghosh assured the old-timers that they have nothing toworry about, as each of them will be accommodated according totheir abilities.

Referring to the ''outsider versus insider'' debate inWest Bengal, Ghosh said the TMC has raked up the issue as ithas nothing else to talk about.

The TMC, after a decade in power in the state, hasnothing to talk about, it seems. Ours is a national party, andour leaders will come here to assist us. But those who arefighting elections or are working at the grassroots level areresidents of this state. So the allegations are all baseless,he underlined.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will come to powerwith more than two-thirds majority, Ghosh said the party woulddraft a road map for the development of the state.

Speaking on the issue of projecting a chiefministerial candidate before the assembly polls, Ghosh said itis for the leadership to decide.

''In states where we were in opposition, we chose ourCM candidate after winning the elections. Our party believesin collective leadership. Naming a chief ministerial candidateis not important,'' he pointed out.

Asked if he would take up the challenge if the partyanoints him as its CM face, Ghosh said, he is a loyal soldierof the BJP, and has always taken up all responsibilitiesbestowed upon him.

''When I was asked to become the state president of theparty, I accepted it. I worked hard... When I was asked tocontest for an MLA or an MP post, I agreed. Whateverresponsibility the party assigns to me, I will perform my dutydiligently,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)