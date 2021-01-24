Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal minister hospitalised after chest pain complaint

We arewaiting for the results. At the moment his condition isstable. He is under observation, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:04 IST
West Bengal minister hospitalised after chest pain complaint
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state cooperative minister Arup Roy was on Sundayhospitalised after he complained of chest pain, health department sources said.

Roy (60), MLA from Howrah Madhya, who had been complaining of uneasiness since Saturday, was rushed to the hospital in the southern part of the city this morning, they said.

He is under observation as the doctors have prescribed him ''total rest'', a senior official of the hospital said.

''We have conducted several tests on the minister. We are waiting for the results. At the moment his condition is stable. He is under observation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN: Yemen's warring sides resume talks on prisoner exchange

Yemens warring sides Sunday resumed United Nations-backed negotiations over a prisoner swap, the world body said, more than three months after they completed the wars largest exchange.The talks in the Jordanian capital Amman between represe...

Former Law Commission vice-chairman N M Ghatate passes away

Senior lawyer and former vice-chairman of the Law Commission N M Ghatate died here on Sunday, his family said.He was 83.His wife Sheela said Ghatate was admitted at a private hospital for the last three days and passed away on Sunday.A seni...

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legisl...

Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU

A special feature of this years Republic Day celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University would be an online function to mark the burial of a time capsule containing a document that carries the history of the 100 year journey of the institutio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021