Temple idol desecrated near Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:56 IST
Coimbatore, Jan 24 (PTI): An idol of Goddess Mariammanin a temple at Narasimhanaickenpalayam near here wasdesecrated on Sunday triggering tension in the area, policesaid.

The cloth covering the idol was burnt and the tridentof the deity damaged, the police said.

Based on information, a posse of police rushed to thescene.

Investigations as to who had been behind the incidenthave begun, the police added.

