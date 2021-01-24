Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP's Prachanda-led faction expels PM Oli from party's general membership

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:18 IST
NCP's Prachanda-led faction expels PM Oli from party's general membership
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday expelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the party's general membership, according to media reports.

The decision was taken at the Standing Committee meeting of the faction led by former prime ministers Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli failed to produce explanation to his recent moves as sought by party leadership, the Himalayan Times reported.

The Prachanda-led faction on Monday dropped a letter at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar.

Earlier, the splinter group had removed Oli as the party chair.

Oli had been accused of violating party statute by the splinter group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to get promised doses

Italy will take legal action against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to secure agreed supplies rather than seek damages, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday.We are working so our vaccine p...

128 new COVID cases in Haryana, one more dies

Haryana on Sunday reported one fatality linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,010, while 128 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,67,203, according to a government bulletin.According to the state health departments ...

Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.It was the seven-time world champion Ogiers 50th career win in w...

Indian police to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day -official

Police in Indias capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this weeks Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday. The police statement comes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021