TMC supporters protest against 'insult' of Mamata at Victoria Memorial event

Trinamool Congress workersstaged demonstrations in several districts of West Bengal onSunday in protest against the ''insult'' of Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee during a programme at Victoria Memorial, whereshe was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

TMC supporters reportedly raised slogans against theBJP and burnt tyres on streets in Birbhum, Hooghly and WestBurdwan.

Singer and former TMC MP Kabir Suman was also seenholding a placard that read 'Jai Bangla' at Gariahat in themetropolis.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of SubhasChandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness onSaturday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused todeliver her speech at the main 'Parakram Diwas' event atVictoria Memorial, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her.

''Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi'steam. In an ocean of monkeys, she stands out as the lonelioness,'' TMC MP Mohua Moitra said in a tweet on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)