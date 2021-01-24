Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL31 PM-YOUTHS PM exhorts youths to defeat 'network of lies and rumours' on COVID-19 vaccination with right information New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the COVID-19 vaccine and ''now we have to fulfil ours'' by defeating through the right information every network spreading lies and rumours. DEL8 PM-GIRL CHILD DAY National Girl Child Day: PM Modi hails accomplishments of nation's daughters in various fields New Delhi: The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

DEL17 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies hold 9th round of military talks New Delhi: After a gap of over two-and-half months, the Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held another round of Corps Commander-level talks with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources said.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 14,849 fresh cases, 155 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload has gone up to 1,06,54,533 with 14,849 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,03,16,786, according to the health ministry.

DEL33 TEJAS-HAL-INTERVIEW Several countries have shown interest in procuring Tejas aircraft: HAL chairman Madhavan New Delhi: The delivery of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to the Indian Air Force under a Rs 48,000-crore deal will begin from March 2024 and around 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till the completion of the total supply of 83 jets, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited R Madhavan said on Sunday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL38 AS-LD-SHAH-INFILTRATORS Cong-AIUDF alliance will open 'all gates' for infiltrators in Assam: Shah Nalbari: Pitching for another term for a BJP-led government in Assam to ''safeguard'' the interests of the state, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday the Congress-AIUDF combine would open ''all gates'' to infiltrators if voted to power.

DEL27 CONG-FUEL-PRICE HIKE Cong slams govt over rise in fuel prices, demands rollback of central excise duty hike New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over fuel prices touching an ''all-time high'' and demanded that the excise duty hike affected by the Modi government during its tenure be immediately rolled back to give relief to the masses.

DEL44 CONG-SURESH-PAR SESSION Parliament session will be stormy if farmers' demands not met: Cong's chief whip New Delhi: The upcoming Parliament session will be ''stormy'' if farmers' demand of repealing of the new agri laws is not accepted by the government, Congress' Lok Sabha chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh said on Sunday, asserting that his party will strongly raise the issue of the tillers' agitation in both Houses.

DEL13 JK-ENCOUNTER-CHARGE SHEET Shopian encounter: Police charge sheet says Army captain, 2 others attempted to destroy evidence Shopian: The Army captain involved in the fake encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district last July and two other civilian accused haven't provided any information about the source of weapons planted on the three slain youths and had also attempted to destroy the evidence, a police charge sheet said. By Sumir Kaul DEL45 DL-FARMERS-LD POLICE Over 300 Twitter handles generated from Pak to disrupt farmers' tractor rally: Delhi Police New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-COURT-CHIT FUND Delhi court suggests awareness drives by DLSAs, banks on misuse of blank cheques New Delhi: Taking note of the judicial system being flooded with cases involving the misuse of cheques allegedly issued as 'security' by one person to another, a court here has suggested organising awareness programmes through the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and banks.

BOM14 MH-HC-SEXUAL ASSAULT Not sexual assault if there is no 'skin to skin' contact: HC Mumbai: Groping a minor's breast without ''skin to skin contact'' cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bombay High Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN13 US-UK-LD BIDEN US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson Washington/London: Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the ''special relationship'' with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed to cooperate on combating climate change and containing the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha/Aditi Khanna FGN9 UN-INDIA-DAMS-REPORT Ageing dams in India, US, other nations pose growing threat: UN report New York: Over a thousand large dams in India will be roughly 50 years old in 2025 and such aging structures across the world pose a growing threat, according to a UN report which notes that by 2050, most people on Earth will live downstream of tens of thousands of dams built in the 20th century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)