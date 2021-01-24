Punjab: AAP releases another list of 160 candidates for civic polls

Punjab: AAP releases another list of 160 candidates for civic pollsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:18 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit on Sunday announced another list of candidates for the February 14 civic polls in the state.
A list of 160 candidates for 11 local bodies has been released, according to a party statement.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the upcoming local bodies' elections in Punjab on its election symbol, the statement issued here by AAP state in-charge Jarnail Singh and state president Bhagwant Mann said.
While Singh is an MLA from Delhi, Mann is a member of Parliament Earlier, the party had announced 320 candidates for 35 local bodies. Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Your lies expose your incompetence as a Parliamentarian: Punjab CM to Bhagwant Mann
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
German parliament boosts security after U.S. Capitol riots - newspaper
Kathmandu: Protesters, police clash during demonstration against parliament dissolution