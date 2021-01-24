Punjab: AAP releases another list of 160 candidates for civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit on Sunday announced another list of candidates for the February 14 civic polls in the state.

A list of 160 candidates for 11 local bodies has been released, according to a party statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the upcoming local bodies' elections in Punjab on its election symbol, the statement issued here by AAP state in-charge Jarnail Singh and state president Bhagwant Mann said.

While Singh is an MLA from Delhi, Mann is a member of Parliament Earlier, the party had announced 320 candidates for 35 local bodies. Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)