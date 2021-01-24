AASU, KMSS members protest against Shah visit, demand scrapping of CAA

The All Assam Students' Unionand Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Sunday held protestsagainst Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state anddemanded withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In several districts, AASU members burnt copies of thecontroversial act, while at Guwahati and other places, theywaved black flags.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said the CAA hasthreatened the existence of Assamese people and put theirculture, identity and language in danger.

''Till the CAA is repealed, we will continue ourprotests,'' he added.

KMSS members, meanwhile, blocked the NationalHighway-27 and burnt effigies of Shah and Assam Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal.

Police later detained them and cleared the road,officials said.

Earlier in the day, Shah took part in the firstBodoland Territorial Region Accord Day celebrations inKokrajhar, and said the ''historic pact'' has initiated theprocess of ending insurgency in the northeast, paving the wayfor peace and development.

At a rally in Nalbari in poll-bound Assam, the homeminister alleged that the Congress-AIUDF combine will open''all gates'' to welcome infiltrators if it is voted to power.

