Left Menu
Development News Edition

AASU, KMSS members protest against Shah visit, demand scrapping of CAA

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:56 IST
AASU, KMSS members protest against Shah visit, demand scrapping of CAA

The All Assam Students' Unionand Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Sunday held protestsagainst Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state anddemanded withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In several districts, AASU members burnt copies of thecontroversial act, while at Guwahati and other places, theywaved black flags.

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said the CAA hasthreatened the existence of Assamese people and put theirculture, identity and language in danger.

''Till the CAA is repealed, we will continue ourprotests,'' he added.

KMSS members, meanwhile, blocked the NationalHighway-27 and burnt effigies of Shah and Assam Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal.

Police later detained them and cleared the road,officials said.

Earlier in the day, Shah took part in the firstBodoland Territorial Region Accord Day celebrations inKokrajhar, and said the ''historic pact'' has initiated theprocess of ending insurgency in the northeast, paving the wayfor peace and development.

At a rally in Nalbari in poll-bound Assam, the homeminister alleged that the Congress-AIUDF combine will open''all gates'' to welcome infiltrators if it is voted to power.

PTI TRRBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre UPHC, New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason f...

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021