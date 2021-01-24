Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

Left Menu
My good wishes to all the daughters of the country and heartfelt wishes for their bright future, he said in another tweet.Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on the people to set the right example and celebrate daughters and sons alike as he posted a photo with his children on Twitter.Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:03 IST
National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.

Netizens, including Union ministers Smriti Irani and S Jaishankar, shared photos with their daughters on social media.

''On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, he said.

''Today is also a day to especially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity,'' the prime minister said in another tweet.

India celebrates National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the ministry of women and child development, every year on January 24.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the PANKH Abhiyan as part of the ''Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'' drive.

''P stands for protection, A for awareness, N for nutrition, K for knowledge and H for health. Under this drive, various schemes for the welfare of girls and women will be implemented at a fast pace,'' he said.

Chouhan said he had introduced the Ladli Laxmi Yojana for girls so that they are not considered to be a burden by their families.

The chief minister also said that society should come forward to create awareness about women and girls.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted photos with his daughter on Twitter. ''Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud,'' he wrote.

Women and Child Development Minister Irani also tweeted a picture with her daughters on the microblogging website.

''My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements,'' she tweeted.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said he considers himself fortunate to have three daughters.

''Today is National Girl Child Day. I consider myself fortunate that I have three daughters by the grace of God. Our daughters are our pride,'' he tweeted.

Pokhriyal also called upon people to celebrate their daughters, give them good education and make them responsible citizens.

''I call upon all the countrymen today on the occasion to celebrate the birth of girls and make daughters responsible citizens of the country by providing them highest education. My good wishes to all the daughters of the country and heartfelt wishes for their bright future,'' he said in another tweet.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on the people to set the right example and celebrate daughters and sons alike as he posted a photo with his children on Twitter.

''Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let's set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!'' he tweeted.

Many other netizens also took to Twitter to post photos of their daughters.

