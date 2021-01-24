Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million

Current vaccines require two shots.Fauci maintained that goal could be difficult to meet even though the U.S. recently has been able to administer shots to about a million people a day.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:45 IST
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days actually means about 67 million Americans should be protected from COVID-19 during that time.

Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, said the president's goal refers to 100 million shots, not people. Current vaccines require two shots.

Fauci maintained that goal could be difficult to meet even though the U.S. recently has been able to administer shots to about a million people a day. He explained that it will be harder to reach people once shots are given outside hospital and nursing home settings.

Fauci also told CBS' “Face the Nation” that he supports a national commission to understand some of the problems in coordinating a COVID-19 response on the state and local level because states shouldn't just be told, “You're on your own.” Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, called the 100 million shots in 100 days “a very bold and ambitious goal.” He told NBC's “Meet the Press” that it won't stop the administration from aiming higher if doable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Man dies after being run over by vehicle

A 24-year-old man died afterbeing run over by a jeep here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday,police said.The deceased, Rinku Kol, was a mechanic, who hailedfrom Jharkhand, Kotwali police inspector Rakesh Uike said.The victim, a tribal man, was cru...

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

Israel on Sunday said it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following through on last years US-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country.Israels Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in...

Haryana State Information Commission recommends conducting survey of Aravalli area

The Haryana State Information Commission has recommended that the town and country planning and the forest departments conduct a survey of the Aravalli area, specifically the 60 farmhouses built allegedly without requisite permission, and f...

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make first appearance post-wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday. After the newly-wedded couples marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021