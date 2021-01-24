Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We can't wait:' Biden to push U.S. Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said he would speak to the senators as part of a push by the Biden administration to make the case for a large rescue plan. "We can't wait," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:34 IST
'We can't wait:' Biden to push U.S. Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

One of President Joe Biden's top economic aides on Sunday will press Democratic and Republican senators for a fresh $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief to help struggling Americans and avert a larger economic crisis. Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said he would speak to the senators as part of a push by the Biden administration to make the case for a large rescue plan.

"We can't wait," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "Just because Washington has been gridlocked before doesn't mean it needs to continue to be gridlocked." The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 417,000 Americans, thrown millions out of work and is infecting more than 175,000 Americans per day, posing an immediate crisis to the Biden administration. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

Biden, who took office on Wednesday, campaigned on a promise to take aggressive action on the pandemic, which his predecessor President Donald Trump often downplayed. The Trump administration lagged far behind its target of 20 million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020. There was no plan in place for how to distribute the vaccine to millions of Americans when Biden took over, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday.

While Congress has already authorized $4 trillion to respond, the White House argues that another $1.9 trillion is needed to cover the costs of responding to the virus, as well as providing enhanced jobless benefits and payments to households. "The bottom line is this: We're in a national emergency, and we need to act like we're in a national emergency," Biden said on Friday before signing executive orders on economic relief.

Though Biden's Democratic Party holds slim majorities in the House and Senate, the legislation will likely need bipartisan support to clear procedural hurdles and emerge from the Senate. A number of Republicans have already balked at the price tag.

Senator Mitt Romney, a moderate Republican, said he would listen to what the White House had to say, "but the total figure is pretty shocking," he told "Fox News Sunday." "Spending and borrowing trillions of dollars from the Chinese among others is not necessarily the best thing we can do to get our economy to be strong long term," Romney added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged the remarks from some Republican leaders have not been positive. He said he hoped they would see the need for the plan after Sunday's meeting. "But if they don't, there are tools we can use to move forward on our own. And we will," Schumer told reporters in New York. He said those tools included reconciliation, which allows major legislation to pass the Senate on a simple majority.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said he was hopeful for a show of bipartisanship in the Senate. "The object is trying to see if there's an area of agreement we can launch when it comes to this rescue package," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press." The new president has said one of his top priorities would be unifying a bitterly divided country. Trump's tenure drew to a close with his second impeachment by the House of Representatives after supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to overturn his election loss. Five people died in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: 'The Marksman' Captures Top Spot With $2 Million, Bleak Times for Movie Theaters

By Brent Lang LOS ANGELES, Jan 24, Variety.com - Pray for movie theaters.The Marksman, a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over 2 million. The film has grossed 61 milli...

MP: Man dies after being run over by vehicle

A 24-year-old man died afterbeing run over by a jeep here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday,police said.The deceased, Rinku Kol, was a mechanic, who hailedfrom Jharkhand, Kotwali police inspector Rakesh Uike said.The victim, a tribal man, was cru...

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

Israel on Sunday said it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following through on last years US-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country.Israels Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in...

Haryana State Information Commission recommends conducting survey of Aravalli area

The Haryana State Information Commission has recommended that the town and country planning and the forest departments conduct a survey of the Aravalli area, specifically the 60 farmhouses built allegedly without requisite permission, and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021