Bridgewater's Dalio sees U.S. divided, in 'terrible financial state'

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 00:41 IST
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the United States is still in a "terrible financial state" and remains "terribly divided", but added he liked what he heard from President Joe Biden at his inauguration. The hedge fund billionaire wrote that the question was whether the president and both parties in Congress would work together "for peace and prosperity that addresses the big wealth, values, and opportunity gaps we're now seeing."

Dalio has previously criticized https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-wallstreet-dalio/u-s-income-inequality-a-national-emergency-billionaire-ray-dalio-idUSKCN1RG2VU a widening wealth gap and under-investment in public education in the United States, which he has linked to lower high school graduation rates, greater disparity in test scores, and lower teacher pay.

