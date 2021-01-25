France's Macron says noted convergence of views in phone call with Biden

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that during a first telephone conversation with new U.S. President Joe Biden he had noted a great convergence of views, notably about the crisis and international security.

He also said that the two countries would cooperate on global health within the framework of the World Health Organization, notably with regard to support for those countries that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

