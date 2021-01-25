Left Menu
MP CM diverting attention of people from real issues: Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of trying to misguide and divert the attention of the people from the real issues.

25-01-2021
Former Chief Minister at tractor rally in Depalpur on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of trying to misguide and divert the attention of the people from the real issues. The Madhya Pradesh Congress president added that the people of the State have to understand the "lies" of the Chief Minister

"Shivraj cannot digest his food without lying. He tells a new lie daily. He has done around 15,000 announcements in the past which they have not implemented. You (citizen of the state) have to understand the politics of him. This is to misguide and divert your mind from the real issues," Kamal Nath said after a tractor rally in his speech in Depalpur here. Nath alleged that the BJP is diverting the youth from the main problem of the country.

"The BJP does not have any freedom fighter. They play the feelings of the citizen in the name of Patriotism," he said. Nath on Sunday led a tractor rally to express solidarity with the farmers against the recently enacted central farm laws.

"The privatisation of the farm sector through these three black laws will bring destruction in the country as there is no limit in stock the grains which will benefit the industrialist and harmful for the farmers. This privatisation is for their profit which will affect the farmers' pocket that is why they are protesting at Delhi's border," he said. Former Congress Minister Sajjan Singh Varna and other party leaders were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

