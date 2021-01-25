Left Menu
Earlier BJP govt neglected Marathwada: Maha minister Chavan

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:05 IST
The earlier BJP government inMaharashtra neglected Marathwada but the present Maha VikasAghadi dispensation was providing development funds todistricts in the region, state Public Words Departmentminister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said onMonday.

He said his department was allotting development workin the region and also checking to ensure the bidding firm hadthe capacity to complete the task at hand.

''The earlier BJP government neglected Marathwada andNanded. My focus as minister is to provide funds to theneglected districts,'' he said.

Chavan said he had told Union minister of RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that contractors hadfailed in 18 of the 21 Centre-backed packages for Marathwada.

He informed that a survey was underway for a highwaythat would connect Nanded with the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway,which would reduce the travel time between the former andMumbai from 12 hours now to around 6-7 hours.

Talking about allegations of public representativesdemanding cut money in sanctioned works in the region, he saidhe was unaware of the issue but if Union minister NitinGadkari has come across such instances, then he should takestrict action.

The Congress leader said he had started 'Ashok ChavanSeva Setu' on an experimental basis for his Assemblyconstituency Bhokar in Nanded, comprising a call centre forpeople to contact with problems and suggestions.

''The grievances of the people will be taken online andforwarded to the concerned department, and follow-up will bedone,'' he said.

