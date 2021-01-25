Left Menu
SC dismisses Andhra govt's petition challenging State EC's order to hold Panchayat polls

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the State Election Commission's (SEC) order to hold Panchayat polls in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the State Election Commission's (SEC) order to hold Panchayat polls in the state. Andhra Pradesh government had challenged the order of the state SEC on the ground of vaccination drive to stop the polls in the state.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul dismissed the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the issue. Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 21 directed the state government to hold Panchayat elections as scheduled by the SEC.

Following that on January 23, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission issued the notification for conducting elections to gram panchayats in the state. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said, "The elections will take place in four phases on February 5, February 9, February 13and February. The poll timings are extended from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Elections will not hamper the vaccination process."

However, the state government has been raising objections regarding local body elections including gram panchayat polls. The government has said that the officials would be engaged in the vaccination programme and the conduct of elections would not be possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

