Mexico's foreign minister awaits COVID-19 results after president's diagnosis

Mexico's foreign minister awaits COVID-19 results after president's diagnosisReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:56 IST
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is awaiting test results for COVID-19 after the president tested positive at the weekend, he wrote in a post on Twitter on Monday.
Ebrard added he is working from home until he receives the outcome of the test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Marcelo Ebrard