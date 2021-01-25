Left Menu
Mexican president still running government despite COVID-19 diagnosis, minister says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:03 IST
Despite his COVID-19 diagnosis at the weekend, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the government and should recover soon, a senior minister said on Monday, sounding an optimistic note on the leader's health.

Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told reporters at a regular government news conference that Lopez Obrador feels well after he announced on Sunday that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19.

