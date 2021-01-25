Left Menu
Mamata insulted Netaji, people will throw TMC out of Bengal: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday claimed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had 'insulted' Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and people will 'throw' the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government out of Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:07 IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday claimed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had 'insulted' Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and people will 'throw' the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government out of Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said, "How can people trust Mamata Banerjee who does not trust her own party members? TMC is full of scams and corruption. All the good leaders from TMC had joined BJP. People will uproot the TMC government and throw it out of Bengal."

She emphasised that BJP had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election based on development and the party will fight the 2021 Assembly election also in the same line. Asked about Mamata Banerjee's claim that BJP had insulted Netaji and Bengal, Chatterjee said, "She insulted Netaji by not speaking at the event. Is Jai Sri Ram BJP's slogan? Mamata Banerjee only practices appeasement politics."

Notably, Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's challenge to the BJP on dynastic politics, Chatterjee said Abhishek Banerjee did not have to do any 'struggle' and the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency had been 'gifted' to him by Mamata Banerjee, while leaders like Suvendu Adhikari has grown from the grassroots level.

''Abhishek Banerjee has crores of rupees. What is his source of income? All who linked with corruption and coal scam will be punished by CBI," she added. Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday challenged BJP over dynastic politics and said he will quit happily if the latter brings a law mandating only one member from a family should stay in a particular political party.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

