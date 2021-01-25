Johnson to visit Scotland to plead for the United Kingdom - The Sun
"He is expected to use the trip to make an impassioned plea for Scots to reject narrow separatism, and hail the benefits of being in the UK." Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum.Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:11 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Scotland this week to plead with Scots to reject narrow separatism after Scotland's first minister called for another independence referendum, The Sun Newspaper reported. Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum.
"Johnson is set to visit Scotland this week as he launches an all-out bid to save the Union of the United Kingdom," The Sun said. "He is expected to use the trip to make an impassioned plea for Scots to reject narrow separatism, and hail the benefits of being in the UK." Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum. But a majority of Scots also backed staying in the European Union in the subsequent 2016 Brexit vote, stoking demands by Scottish nationalists for a new independence vote after the UK as a whole voted to leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Scottish nationalists demand billions in 'Brexit compensation' for Scotland
British Hindus seek Boris Johnson intervention over Pak minority persecution
Scotland FA suspends lower leagues as cases rise
British stocks fall on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation, JD Sports surge
PM Johnson says UK in 'race against time' as it faces worst weeks of pandemic