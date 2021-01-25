Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists detained for protesting outside Nepal PM's residence over parliament dissolution

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:56 IST
Activists detained for protesting outside Nepal PM's residence over parliament dissolution

Twenty five human rights activists were detained here on Monday after they clashed with the police while staging demonstrations against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Police used water cannons and batons against the protesters who broke the police barricade and moved towards the Prime Minister's residence, according to eyewitnesses. The human rights activists were staging a symbolic protest against the House dissolution at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli.

“Police used excessive force against the peaceful agitators,” said a human rights activist, who took part in the protest.

The protestors were carrying placards with slogans such as ''down with totalitarianism'', ''reinstate House of Representatives''.

Police have detained 25 human rights activists, including senior human rights activist Krishna Pahari from the incident site.

The Baluwatar area, where the Prime Minister's official residence is located, remained tense following the protest.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, in a surprise move recommended dissolving the 275-member House, amidst a tussle for power with the chairman of the Nepal Communist Party’s splinter faction Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...

Study: COVID-19 warnings were on Twitter well before outbreak of pandemic

A new study shows that posts revealing concern for pneumonia circulated very early, suggesting social media can be an effective tool for epidemiological surveillance. Even before public announcements of the first cases of COVID-19 in Europe...

Yellen set for Senate confirmation vote as first woman Treasury secretary

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on Janet Yellens nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary on Monday, putting her quickly to work with Congress on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.Yellen on Friday sailed t...

Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive

By Reena Bhardwaj Champ and Major, the pair of German Shepherds of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived at the White House finally on Sunday local time to join the first family.In a statement, the First Ladys office said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021