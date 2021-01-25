Bengal govt to table resolution against new farm laws in assembly on Jan 28

The Trinamool Congressgovernment in West Bengal will table a resolution during theupcoming two-day assembly session, opposing the Centre's newfarm laws and demanding their immediate repeal, a seniorminister said on Monday.

The assembly session will begin on January 27 and theresolution will be tabled under Rule 169 during the secondhalf on January 28, state Parliamentary Affairs MinisterPartha Chatterjee said.

A two-and-half-hour-long discussion will be held, hesaid.

An all-party meeting was convened by Speaker BimanBanerjee at his chamber in the assembly during the day.

The state government's effort to bring the Congressand the Left Front on the same page to table a jointresolution failed as the opposition parties wanted to bring itunder Rule 185.

''They wanted to bring the same resolution under Rule185. What is the point of bringing two resolutions on the sameissue under two different rules? When the government hassubmitted a resolution, it is expected that it will beaccepted,'' Chatterjee said.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leaderAbdul Mannan said that the TMC government does not have anymoral authority to bring a resolution against the Centre's newfarm laws as the state administration too had passed similarlaws a few years back.

''Unless the TMC government withdraws the similar lawsit had passed a few years back, there is no meaning inbringing a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws. Theresolution that we had submitted had those points but thestate administration was not willing to accept it,'' he said.

The Left Front and the Congress, however, said thatthey will take part in the discussion and place their views inthe House.

BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said hisparty will oppose the resolution.

Apart from the resolution, two bills pertaining to theestablishment of an agricultural university and GST-relatedissues will be tabled.

