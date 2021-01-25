Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court ends anti-corruption lawsuits against Trump

The plaintiffs had asked the Supreme Court to reject Trump's appeals because the dispute would disappear once Trump left office last Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:23 IST
U.S. Supreme Court ends anti-corruption lawsuits against Trump

Five days after the end of Donald Trump's presidency, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday halted lawsuits accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption provisions by maintaining ownership of his business empire including a hotel near the White House while in office.

The justices threw out lower court orders that had allowed the lawsuits - one filed by the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland and the other by plaintiffs including a watchdog group - to proceed, while also declining to hear Trump's appeals of those decisions. The justices ordered the lower courts to dismiss the cases because they are now moot. The plaintiffs accused Trump of running afoul of the Constitution's "emoluments" provisions that bar presidents from accepting gifts or payments from foreign and state governments without congressional approval. The plaintiffs had asked the Supreme Court to reject Trump's appeals because the dispute would disappear once Trump left office last Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Hong Kong's escalation of WTO trade dispute

The United States on Monday blocked a decision by Hong Kong to escalate a Trump-era trade disagreement at the World Trade Organization, in its first meeting on disputes at the Geneva-based body since U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration.S...

Indian-origin poet Bhanu Kapil wins T.S. Eliot Prize in UK

Indian-origin author-poet Bhanu Kapil has been named the winner of the prestigious T.S. Eliot Prize, named after the renowned 20th-century American-British poet.Kapil, who was born in England and grew up in London, beat nine other shortlist...

Exhorted ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to common people: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday urged the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research ICMR-NCDIR to help deliver benefits of their research to the common people. On the foundation ...

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021