Lone LJP MLA in Bihar visits residence of key aide of Nitish

Many eyebrows were raised in thepolitical circles of Bihar on Monday when the lone MLA ofChirag Paswans LJP walked into the residence of a senior JD(U) leader and key aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Ashok Choudhary, an influential member of the statecabinet who had handled the JD(U)s affairs during theassembly elections as the then working president of stateunit, however, sought to make light of the presence ofMatihani MLA Raj Kumar Singh.

''He (Singh) is a personal friend. He has been known to mefor more than 15 years. He was simply here to attend thelaunch of a book based on a revolutionary, on the eve of theRepublic Day, Choudhary said in reply to queries fromjournalists.

He also said ''you need to ask him whether his visit heremarks a change in equations between the LJP and the JD(U). Itis not for me to answer such a question''.

Singh had wrested the seat from JD(U) MLA Narendra KumarSingh whom he beat by a slender margin of less than 100 votes.

When asked about his visit to Choudharys place, he saidhe has known the minister since the days both of them were incollege.

He also flinched when asked about his party presidentChirag Paswans belligerent stance against Kumar which the JD(U) has squarely blamed for the sharp fall in its tally in theassembly elections.

''Please do not expect me to comment on what my partypresident says or does'', the MLA pleaded.

When asked whether his visit implied that the LJP in Biharwas now reconciled to the fact that Nitish Kumar wouldcontinue to lead the NDA in the state, he replied evasively''the NDA is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centreand by Nitish ji in the state. The NDA is not two differententities at national and state levels''.

The MLAs stance was, notably, at variance with that ofPaswan who has repeatedly expressed satisfaction over having''weakened'' the JD(U) and squarely blamed Kumar for Biharfailing to reach its potential.

Paradoxically, though, the LJP chief continues to swear byhis loyalty towards the BJP and the Prime Minister.

Singhs visit to the Choudharys house came barely a fewdays after he hosted a press conference at his residence wherethe lone MLA of Mayawatis BSP Zama Khan announced that he wasjoining the JD(U), quitting the alliance that comprised motleygroups like Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM and former NDA allyUpendra Kushwahas RLSP.

Besides the LJP MLA, those present at Choudharysresidence included Sumit Singh, the Independent MLA fromChakai who has announced his full support to the NDA.

He was asked about speculations that Khan and he had beenoffered ministerial berths in exchange for the support theywere lending to a weakened JD(U).

''I do not know of any such offer'', Singh replied coyly.

Expansion of the two months old cabinet is expectedshortly.

