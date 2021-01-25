Signature campaign to seek Bedi's recall begins tomorrow

Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI): The Congress-led SecularDemocratic Alliance (SDA) is to launch a campaign on Tuesdayto collect signatures from the public to urge the Centre torecall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

PCC leader A V Subramanian, in a press release onMonday, said the campaign would be addressed by ChiefMinister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and leadersof alliance partners.

The campaign would begin after unfurling of the nationalflag as part of Republic Day.

Later, the SDA would send the papers containing thesignatures to the President for his intervention to recallBedi as she has allegedly been hindering the implementationof welfare schemes and interfering in routine administrationmatters.

