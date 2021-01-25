Left Menu
People of Bengal no longer want to wear slippers, prefer shoes: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:54 IST
In an apparent jibe at TMCsupremo Mamata Banerjee's iconic Hawaiian slippers, WestBengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that people of thestate no longer want to wear slippers as they prefer shoeswhich the saffron party will arrange for them.

The TMC hit back saying that Banerjee wears slippersas she believes in a humble lifestyle and has not asked anyoneelse to wear such footwear.

''As winter has set in, people are not wearing Hawaiianslippers anymore,'' Ghosh said in response to TMC MP and thechief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's assertion that theHawaiian slippers will remain at the state secretariat Nabannaafter the assembly elections due in April-May.

''People have been fooled by the story of Hawaiianslippers but they are unwilling to be taken for a ride again.

They want to wear shoes which the BJP will arrange for them,''Ghosh said.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Banerjee wants everyoneto lead a good life and has never asked anyone to wearslippers.

''Dilip Ghosh wants his own betterment while MamataBanerjee wants the betterment of the country,'' Roy said.

He claimed that Ghosh used to earlier wear kurtapyjamas but has now ''upgraded'' to bandhgala suits.

