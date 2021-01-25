If elected, DMK will dedicate first 100 days of govt to solve

The DMK would dedicate the first100 days of its government to solve on a war-footing issuesconcerning the people if it was voted to power in the comingassembly polls in Tamil Nadu, party chief M K Stalin assuredon Monday.

Stalin also said he will embark on a 30-day ''UngalThoguthiyil Stalin'' tour, where he will visit all 234assembly constituencies in the state from January 29 onwards.

''Solving your issues will be my first job. The first 100days of my government will be dedicated to solving yourproblems on a war-footing,'' Stalin, who is keen to lead theDMK back to power after two straight losses since 2011, toldreporters here.

This was his 'promise', Stalin, who recently ended hisfirst phase of pre-poll state-wide tour addressing people'sgrama sabha meetings in villages, said.

During his visit to the assembly constituencies, the DMKchief will receive petitions from people on local issues andan acknowledgment will be given to them so that a follow upaction would be ensured, said the Leader of Opposition in thestate assembly, set to go for polls in April-May.

Those who cannot attend such meetings may share theirgrievances online through a dedicated website, a mobile appor a phone line, he said.

However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami sought to ridiculeStalin and said there was no need for such an initiative.

Already, a Chief Minister's special redressal scheme wasin vogue and so far 9.27 lakh petitions have been receivedfrom the public.

Of these, over 5.22 lakh petitions have been disposed of,while petitioners whose pleas have been rejected had beeninformed why it was done, he said at an event at Kallakurichi.

''Mr. Stalin. You can never fool the people,'' the chiefminister said, adding, people were now asking as to what wasthe status of petitions received from the public by the DMKchief during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While Stalin promised to redress grievances in 100 days,the government had taken just three months to solve issuesthrough the special grievance redressal scheme, he said.

Stalin cannot come to power ''even in his dreams,'' headded.

Further, if voted to power, a seperate department underhim will be created to process petitions at a district-wiselevel and ensure all issues are addressed, Stalin said, addingone crore families can be reached by such an initiative.

Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, his party's arch rival,Stalin said during its ten year rule starting 2011, Tamil Nadu''has slipped to abysmal depths in all sectors'', includinginvestment and employment generation, while the state's debtburden stood at Rs five lakh crore.

There were no new schemes even in the assembly segmentsof the chief minister, his deputy and the other Ministers, healleged.

To a question, he said alliance related talks were onand said any announcement on it will be made after the polldates were announced.

DMK had led the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) inthe 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the other constituents being theCongress and Left, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)