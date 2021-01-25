Left Menu
Padma awards recognition of exceptional service to nation, humanity: Vice President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:02 IST
The prestigious Padma awards are a recognition of exceptional service to the nation and humanity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday congratulating the awardees.

The President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

''I congratulate all those who have been conferred the awards today. May their life and work be light to others in the society,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and late singer S P Balasubramaniam were named for this year's Padma Vibhushan, while former chief ministers late Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel, former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

