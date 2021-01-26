'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event: TMC likely to move censure motion in assembly

The Trinamool Congress on Mondaysaid that it is likely to move a censure motion in the WestBengal assembly over raising of 'Jai Shri Ram slogan at anofficial programme to celebrate the birth anniversary ofNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose, claiming that it was an insult tothe freedom fighter as well as the chief minister.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee onSaturday refused to speak at the event attended by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi after ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans wereraised by a section of the audience just before she was tostart her address at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

''The BJP is regularly insulting the icons of Bengal.

No one has given them the right to insult our icons. OnSaturday, Netaji was insulted. The chief minister of our statewas insulted.

''There can be political differences, but you can'tinsult the chief minister. We are thinking of bringing acensure motion against this in the upcoming session,''Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The motion is likely to be placed in the assembly onJanuary 28.

Chatterjee, also the TMC secretary general, allegedthat the saffron party has earlier insulted Bengal's othericons such as Nobel Laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore andeducationist and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House toexpress strong disapproval of certain policies or acts.

