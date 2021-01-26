Biden will keep all options on table with Russia's handling of Navalny -press secretary

Biden will keep all options on table with Russia's handling of Navalny -press secretaryReuters | New York | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will keep all options on the table as it considers responses to Russia's detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Police detained more than 3,700 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand Navalny be freed from jail where he is serving out a 30-day stint for alleged parole violations he denies.
The Biden administration has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately release Navalny, along with the protestors.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
