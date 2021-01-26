Biden dials German Chancellor Merkel, seeks to revitalise transatlantic alliance
US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke over the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his intention to revitalise the transatlantic alliance, the White House said.The leaders agreed to work together on common foreign policy priorities, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and the western Balkans, a statement issued by the White House said.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 07:12 IST
US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke over the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his intention to revitalise the transatlantic alliance, the White House said.
The leaders agreed to work together on common foreign policy priorities, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and the western Balkans, a statement issued by the White House said. During the call, they also agreed on the importance of global cooperation, including through renewed American commitment to multilateral organisations, combating climate change, containing COVID-19 and advancing health security, and pursuing a sustainable global economic recovery, it added. Conveying his desire to deepen relations between the countries, Biden expressed his intention to revitalise the transatlantic alliance as the cornerstone of their collective security and shared democratic values, the statement said. This was Biden’s fifth phone call with a foreign leader after being sworn in as the US President on January 20. Earlier, he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and President Emmanuel Macron of France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 69 a day earlier
China reports most COVID-19 cases since July 30 amid Hebei outbreak
China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in over 5 months
China says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Jan. 14
China stocks slip on Sino-U.S. tensions, fresh virus cases; Hong Kong gains