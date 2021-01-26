PM Modi greets nation on occasion of 72nd Republic Day
Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"
(With Inputs from PIB)
