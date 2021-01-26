Cong, BJP govts failed to perform their democratic duties, says Mayawati in R-Day message

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that had the Congress and BJP governments performed their ''democratic duties'', there would have been no poverty, unemployment and backwardness in the country.

''Instead of celebrating Republic Day as a routine affair, there should also be an analysis of what the poor, farmers and hardworking weaker sections have lost in their lives till now,'' she said in a statement issued on 72nd Republic Day.

''Since 1950 when our constitution came into force, the history of the country proves that whether it was Congress governments and now BJP, both shun their democratic duties to some extent. Otherwise, why is the country still facing poverty, unemployment and backwardness?'' she asked.

Mayawati said the country is indebted to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar for giving ''manavtawadi'' (humanitarian) constitution, but “the Congress and BJP regimes in the past are responsible for not implementing his ‘samtamulak’ (equality) ideals and principles effectively”.

''While people of the country do labour and are deprived of basic facilities, capitalists possess all the money. The fissure between the rich and poor is widening which is a matter of concern for the country,'' she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo also referred to the farmers protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

“Today, Republic Day is being celebrated differently on Delhi borders. I appeal to the government to withdraw the contentious agriculture laws and consult farmers before bringing a new law. Had the government accepted the advise, this ‘new type’ of Republic Day celebration would not have been celebrated,'' she added.

PTI ABN SRY

