Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Beijing/Singapore | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:45 IST
Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

The Indian diaspora in China, Singapore, Australia and several other countries on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a restricted manner and watched the cultural events virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy where the celebrations were restricted to officials of the mission and their families in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Chinese capital and surrounding areas.

Misri read out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation. He also released a special instrumental rendition of 'Vande Mataram' produced by Chaiti Arts Foundation.

Beijing and several cities are currently experiencing a relapse of coronavirus cases as result local governments have imposed measures to restrict public gatherings.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm.

Charge d'Affaires Suresh Kumar unfurled the tricolour and read excerpts from the president's message. A cultural programme of patriotic songs and poems was organised.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community and with social distancing norms in place, it tweeted.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami unfurled the national flag and read out the message of the president during the event.

The tricolour was hoisted in the High Commission of India in Colombo by High Commissioner Gopal Baglay.

A cultural event organised on the occasion was live streamed.

In Australia, High Commissioner Gitesh Sarma unfurled the tricolour at the mission in Canberra and read out the president's address to the nation.

In Singapore, the High Commissioner of India, P Kumaran, led the Republic Day celebration at the mission by unfurling the national flag and reading President Kovind's message to the people through live streaming.

The ceremony was restricted to members of the High Commission for in person-presence due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Later this evening, the Republic Day celebration will be held virtually. Recorded messages will be played on the virtual platform. Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister Office, Dr Tan See Leng, will be representing the government, said the High Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

