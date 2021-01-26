Left Menu
I am also proud of the growing friendship between our parliaments which is based on shared values of human rights that are reflected in your Constitution, Levin noted.The Knesset Speaker applauded Indias wonderful demonstration of goodwill by supplying coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:46 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu greets "great friend" Narenedra Modi on 72nd Republic Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day, saying ''our friendship grows from year to year''. ''To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi - Congratulations to you and the people of India on your 72nd #RepublicDay. Our friendship grows from year to year,'' Netanyahu tweeted, along with a photograph of Modi and himself, and the emoticons of handshake and the Indian, Israeli flags. India's Republic Day marks the day when the country's Constitution came into force in 1950. On Tuesday, Israeli Knesset's speaker Yariv Levin sent a video message to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Levin said the values of the Indian constitution are ''most inspiring''.

''India's strong commitment to the ideals of rights and values of the constitution is most inspiring. Israel and India have grown much closer in the recent years and I am pleased to see the strategic partnership that has emerged in many fields. I am also proud of the growing friendship between our parliaments which is based on shared values of human rights that are reflected in your Constitution'', Levin noted.

The Knesset Speaker applauded India's ''wonderful demonstration of goodwill'' by supplying coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. India has gifted vaccines to eight countries in its region -- Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, Afghanistan, the Mauritius and Sri Lanka -- under grant assistance in sync with its “Neighbourhood First” policy. India is awaiting regulatory approval from Afghanistan to send its vaccine. Levin also appreciated the coronavirus vaccination drive currently underway in India. ''I applaud the remarkable vaccination campaign now underway in India and I hope it represents the true turning point in your fight against this disease. It is also inspiring to see that India has chosen to export its vaccine to its neighbours in a wonderful demonstration of goodwill,'' the Knesset Speaker said. Levin expressed hope that India and Israel would continue to collaborate closely in the years to come.

Birla thanked the Knesset's speaker through a tweet. ''Thank you Honourable Speaker, Knesset, Mr Yariv Levin for your congratulations and best wishes on our 72nd Republic Day. We deeply value partnership between our Parliaments. May our friendship continue to strengthen this partnership to benefit our two nations'', the Lok Sabha Speaker wrote.

