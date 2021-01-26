PSUs considered backbone of economy, don't weaken them: Baghel

Apparently targeting theCentre, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesdaysaid attempts are being made to weaken PSUs which areconsidered the backbone of Indias economy and reaffirmed hisgovernments intention to buy the upcoming steel plant of NMDCin Bastar in case of its disinvestment.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolourat Lalbagh Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters ofBastar district, on the 72nd Republic Day, he said hisgovernments three-pronged strategy of trust, security anddevelopment has helped in curbing Naxal-related incidents andother criminal offences.

He lauded scientists for developing vaccines againstcoronavirus and appealed to people to make the ongoinginoculation drive a huge success.

PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) are the backbone ofIndias economy. Ironically, attempts are being made to weakenthis backbone, the Congress leader said in a veiled criticismof the Modi government's disinvestment programme.

We have passed a resolution in the legislativeassembly (during the recent winter session) stating that ifattempts are made to sell Nagarnar Steel Plant (of NMDC) toprivate players, the state will buy it.

Today, I reiterate this pledge in front of you, hesaid.

In October last year, the Union government approveddemerger of the under-construction Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP)from NMDC, a PSU, and its strategic disinvestment by sellingthe entire stake of the Centre to a strategic buyer.

We are committed to protect your water, forest, landas well as your resources, he said.

In an apparent reference to the Centre's new agri-marketing laws which are facing stiff opposition from sectionsof peasants, the CM said his government is committed to thewelfare of cultivators.

Our Constitution ensures protection to the rights offarmers, villagers and general public, but if any new lawcomes in the way of this system, then it is the responsibilityof the state government to deal with such a challenge.

''We have rendered this responsibility by bringing theChhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi (Amendment) Bill, Baghel said.

The bill was passed by the assembly in October lastyear during which the state government had said it is aimed atprotecting the interest of farmers from the newly enacted agrilaws of the Centre.

Baghel highlighted the achievements of his governmentin agriculture, electricity, health, education, infrastructureand other sectors, and criticised the previous BJPdispensation.

We came to power (after the 2018 assembly polls) witha huge mandate but then we found (state) treasury empty.

People were waiting for justice.

''Long-term development-oriented steps were taken withan aim to provide relief to people. We confronted thesituation with what we have learned from the rich legacy ofMahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Shastri, Patel, Azad and Dr Ambedkar,the chief minister said.

The wheels of development continued to roll in thestate even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Baghelsaid.

