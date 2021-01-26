Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian Prime Minister Conte resigns, president to start consultations -statement

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:32 IST
Italian Prime Minister Conte resigns, president to start consultations -statement

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, opening the way for formal consultations on how to overcome the political crisis, the president's office said.

President Sergio Mattarella will start consultations with party leaders on Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement, adding that Conte had been asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity as the talks continued.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Democratize the mountains': Chileans demand green space for all

By Matt Maynard SANTIAGO, Jan 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - There were two reasons mountain guide Viviana Callahan and her climbing partner Felipe Cancino made the first ever ascent of Cerro El Barco, a 4,500m mountain flanked by glaciers...

Soccer-Koeman eyes Copa del Rey as fastest route to trophy

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes the Copa del Rey is a surer route to silverware than the La Liga title and has said he will field a strong team in Wednesdays last-16 tie at Rayo Vallecano to ensure his side progress in the competitio...

Iran urges Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights COVID-19

Iran urged U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday to lift sanctions which it said were hampering Tehrans fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Tehran also said it had approved Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, and that it ...

Despite reservations, experiment of democracy in India successful: Manipur Guv

Manipur Governor Najma Heptullaon Tuesday said in spite of reservations from variousquarters, the experiment of democracy in India has been asuccess.In a statement issued on the occasion of Republic Day,the governor urged people to revere, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021