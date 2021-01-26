Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harish Rawat as CM candidate necessary for Cong win: party MP

If he is declared the CM candidate, the Congress is sure to win the battle, the Rajya Sabha MP said at a press conference here.Leaders like Indira Hridayesh and Pritam Singh have a local stature, while Rawat is a national leader, Tamat said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:29 IST
Harish Rawat as CM candidate necessary for Cong win: party MP

Congress MP Pradeep Tamta said on Tuesday that projection of Harish Rawat as the chief ministerial candidate was necessary to defeat the BJP in 2022 Assembly election in Uttarakhand.

Tamta claimed that there was no other party leader in the state who deserved to be projected as the candidate as their stature was ''smaller'' than that of Rawat.

''Harish Rawat is the only national leader from Uttarakhand. If he is declared the CM candidate, the Congress is sure to win the battle,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said at a press conference here.

''Leaders like Indira Hridayesh and Pritam Singh have a local stature, while Rawat is a national leader,'' Tamat said. ''It will not be difficult to unite Congress voters in the state with Rawat as the CM face.'' Claiming that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave in Uttarakhand, he said people of the state wanted to get rid of the BJP rule.

Referring to a recent opinion poll conducted by a media house, Tamta said the current chief minister had been ranked ''among the worst'' in the country.

He also spoke of the ''adverse comments'' made by the Uttarakhand High Court about the performance of the state government from time to time. PTI CORR ALMHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

R-Day: Joint tour of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and Israeli founding father's home inaugurated

Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla on Tuesday inaugurated joint-virtual tours between Mahatma Gandhis Sabarmati Ashram and Israels first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurions home in Negev desert here, on the occasion of Indias Republic ...

Jharkhand govt to reserve 75 pc jobs in private sector for locals: CM

Announcing a host ofwelfare measures on the Republic Day, Jharkhand Chief MinisterHemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soonformulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per jobs in theprivate sector for the people of the s...

Sweden's Nobel Prize hall to become COVID-19 vaccination venue

Stockholms Blue Hall, where leading scientists, politicians and royalty gather for the glittering Nobel Prize banquet, will be used to vaccinate the Swedish capitals citizens against COVID-19, a city commissioner said on Wednesday. The 1,50...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021