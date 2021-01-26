Left Menu
Envoy's, embassies extend greetings to Indians on R Day

Envoys and embassies of several nations on Tuesday wished India on its Republic Day and hailed their ties with the country.In a tweet, French envoy to India Emmaneul Lenain said, Warmest greetings to the people of India on 72nd Republic Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:01 IST
Envoys and embassies of several nations on Tuesday wished India on its Republic Day and hailed their ties with the country.

In a tweet, French envoy to India Emmaneul Lenain said, ''Warmest greetings to the people of India on 72nd Republic Day! In these times of pandemic, the world has truly seen India’s resilience, generosity and solidarity.'' ''As India’s strategic partner, France is keen to spearhead the response to global challenges together,'' he said.

Japanese envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki conveyed his wishes to the country on Twitter.

Referring to Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe being honoured with India's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan this year, Suzuki said, ''Conveying my warmest congratulations upon the news of @AbeShinzo being conferred Padma Vibhushan Award, which is one of the highest civilian awards in India. This award will be another symbol of Japan-India friendship.'' British High Commissioner-designate Alex Ellis wished Indians in Hindi on Twitter and also shared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's message on India's Republic Day.

In a message in an English daily on Republic Day, Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said, ''Ours is a vibrant and growing partnership, which is founded on shared values, or what I characterise as the four Ds - #democracy, #defence, #diaspora & #dosti.” German envoy to India Walter J Lindner also tweeted his wishes to the people in Hindi.

''Happy Republic Day to all my Indian friends and colleagues here and around the globe,'' he tweeted.

The Singaporean Embassy here tweeted its wishes to all Indians on Republic Day and shared a throwback photo of then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and President Shankar Dayal Sharma welcoming then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong as chief guest on Republic Day in 1994. India on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

