Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:58 IST
UK PM Johnson: We did everything we could to minimise COVID loss of life
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government had done everything it could to minimise loss of life in the coronavirus pandemic after the country's death toll exceeded 100,000.

"I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done," Johnson said on Tuesday. "What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering."

